Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

160 Pheasant Run

Location

160 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 3 bed/3 bath Louisville Townhome - Available Now! - Fully remodeled townhouse w/ a finished walk-out basement. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring, granite counters, SS appliances, all-new fixtures, 1-of-a-kind master bath, high-end carpet, new windows, and new entry doors. Complete with a freshly remodeled Flex Space (suitable for a 3rd bedroom/man cave/office/living area), large decks on each level & a jacuzzi tub! Washer and dryer are optional with this property as well. The owner is also willing to put in washer and dryer if the tenants need.

The location of this property is excellent with quick access to downtown Louisville, shopping, dining, trails for biking, running and walking and more.

This location is also great for commuters to Boulder, Longmont, Denver or somewhere in between.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE5156920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

