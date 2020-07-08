All apartments in Louisville
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:56 AM

149 County Road 443

149 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

149 Front Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Oh so Cute! Completely re-done cabin! Fine finish materials used throughout. Three bedrooms and one bath. Spacious living room and a great kitchen. Wood burning Fireplace. 2 Storage Sheds, Fenced backyard. Small covered porch area. Must See! Washer and Dryer included. Dogs allowed with non refundable pet deposit of $250. First months rent plus sec dep required to move in. Background check required. Tenant responsible for utilities (electric, gas, sewer) Trash included (once a month pick up)
Oh so Cute! Completely re-done cabin! Fine finish materials used throughout. Three bedrooms and one bath. Spacious living room and a great kitchen. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 County Road 443 have any available units?
149 County Road 443 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 149 County Road 443 have?
Some of 149 County Road 443's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 County Road 443 currently offering any rent specials?
149 County Road 443 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 County Road 443 pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 County Road 443 is pet friendly.
Does 149 County Road 443 offer parking?
No, 149 County Road 443 does not offer parking.
Does 149 County Road 443 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 County Road 443 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 County Road 443 have a pool?
No, 149 County Road 443 does not have a pool.
Does 149 County Road 443 have accessible units?
No, 149 County Road 443 does not have accessible units.
Does 149 County Road 443 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 County Road 443 has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 County Road 443 have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 County Road 443 does not have units with air conditioning.

