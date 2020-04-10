All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1480 Ford Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1480 Ford Pl
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

1480 Ford Pl

1480 Ford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1480 Ford Place, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f927a12052 ---- This split level 3 bedroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood just off S. Boulder Rd. and McCaslin. for easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Hwy 36. You get a 2 car garage, a huge fenced backyard that sits next to the bike path, a evaporator cooler, and all the appliances. This is a must see for anyone who wants a great house in an amazing location. No pets allowed. 2 Car Garage Disposal Evaporative Cooler Fenced Back Yard Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Ford Pl have any available units?
1480 Ford Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
Is 1480 Ford Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Ford Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Ford Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Ford Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1480 Ford Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Ford Pl offers parking.
Does 1480 Ford Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 Ford Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Ford Pl have a pool?
No, 1480 Ford Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Ford Pl have accessible units?
No, 1480 Ford Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Ford Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Ford Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Ford Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Ford Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College