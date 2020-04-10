1480 Ford Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f927a12052 ---- This split level 3 bedroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood just off S. Boulder Rd. and McCaslin. for easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Hwy 36. You get a 2 car garage, a huge fenced backyard that sits next to the bike path, a evaporator cooler, and all the appliances. This is a must see for anyone who wants a great house in an amazing location. No pets allowed. 2 Car Garage Disposal Evaporative Cooler Fenced Back Yard Washer/Dryer In Unit