All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1470 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1470 Washington Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1470 Washington Ave

1470 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1470 Washington Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1470 Washington Ave Available 06/10/20 1470 Washington Ave - You're sure to love this light & bright 3 bedroom tri-level home in Louisville! It is just the right size, has an great open layout.

There are two separate living rooms giving everyone the space they need. The eat-in kitchen brings everyone together for family meals.

It's on a large corner lot in a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to Boulder.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

(RLNE3216253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Washington Ave have any available units?
1470 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
Is 1470 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1470 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 1470 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1470 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 1470 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1470 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College