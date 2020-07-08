Amenities

pet friendly

1470 Washington Ave Available 06/10/20 1470 Washington Ave - You're sure to love this light & bright 3 bedroom tri-level home in Louisville! It is just the right size, has an great open layout.



There are two separate living rooms giving everyone the space they need. The eat-in kitchen brings everyone together for family meals.



It's on a large corner lot in a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to Boulder.



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.



