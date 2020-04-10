All apartments in Louisville
1459 Washington Ave.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1459 Washington Ave.

1459 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Washington Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1459 Washington Ave. Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Louisville - This beautiful 3BD/2BA home has an ample amount of natural light with its large windows. The home features a good sized fully fenced backyard, a back porch as well as a 1-car attached garage.

The property is ideally located right next to South Boulder Rd. for easy access to get to Boulder, Lafayette and Old Town Louisville. Although it sits right next to a main road it sits in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. The home is within walking distance to parks, open space, and Harper Lake. The home is minutes from schools, restaurants, and shops.

Nearby Schools: Coal Creek Elementary, Louisville Elementary School, Centaurus High School

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE2446770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Washington Ave. have any available units?
1459 Washington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1459 Washington Ave. have?
Some of 1459 Washington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Washington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Washington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Washington Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Washington Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Washington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Washington Ave. offers parking.
Does 1459 Washington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Washington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Washington Ave. have a pool?
No, 1459 Washington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Washington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1459 Washington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Washington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Washington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 Washington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 Washington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
