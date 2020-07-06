All apartments in Louisville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

138 S. Washington Ave

138 South Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 South Washington Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2542a1e0fd ----
Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Includes 5th non conforming bedroom. Both master and 2nd bedroom have walk in closets! Open living space on both the upper and lower levels! Downstairs area is at garden level providing much more sunlight than a typical basement. Lovely deck off of the kitchen and dining area, opening up to a nice backyard. Additional storage shed included! Great location close to parks, shopping, grocery, resturants and more! Available February 25th! Sorry no cats and no smoking. Renters insurance required. Contact All County Boulder Property Management via email at kvanaken@allcountyboulder.com or call 720-428-2100. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 S. Washington Ave have any available units?
138 S. Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 138 S. Washington Ave have?
Some of 138 S. Washington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 S. Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
138 S. Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 S. Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 138 S. Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 138 S. Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 138 S. Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 138 S. Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 S. Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 S. Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 138 S. Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 138 S. Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 138 S. Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 138 S. Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 S. Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 S. Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 S. Washington Ave has units with air conditioning.

