Louisville, CO
1375 Golden Eagle Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1375 Golden Eagle Way

1375 Golden Eagle Way · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1375 Golden Eagle Way, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1375 Golden Eagle Way · Avail. Sep 1

$3,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1375 Golden Eagle Way Available 09/01/20 Modern North End Louisville Home - Available September 1st! - This contemporary, light-filled home is the perfect fit for a couple or young family looking to explore the town of Louisville and all it has to offer!

The main level has an open floor plan which includes the living room, kitchen, master bedroom, and a second bedroom, plus two full bathrooms and laundry room. The kitchen opens out to the fenced-in patio with a gas fireplace, perfect for grilling and entertaining!

Master bedroom features include vaulted ceilings and a large master bath with dual vanities.

The basement is spacious with two bedrooms and a full bath, including ample space for an office area as well as an unfinished utility room for storage.

Includes a two-car attached garage.
Pets negotiable with deposit.

Elementary school: Louisville
Middle school: Louisville
High school: Monarch
School district: Boulder Valley District Re2

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.

(RLNE4425710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have any available units?
1375 Golden Eagle Way has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have?
Some of 1375 Golden Eagle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Golden Eagle Way currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Golden Eagle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Golden Eagle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Golden Eagle Way is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Golden Eagle Way does offer parking.
Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Golden Eagle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have a pool?
No, 1375 Golden Eagle Way does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have accessible units?
No, 1375 Golden Eagle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Golden Eagle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Golden Eagle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Golden Eagle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
