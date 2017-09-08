Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

1375 Golden Eagle Way Available 09/01/20 Modern North End Louisville Home - Available September 1st! - This contemporary, light-filled home is the perfect fit for a couple or young family looking to explore the town of Louisville and all it has to offer!



The main level has an open floor plan which includes the living room, kitchen, master bedroom, and a second bedroom, plus two full bathrooms and laundry room. The kitchen opens out to the fenced-in patio with a gas fireplace, perfect for grilling and entertaining!



Master bedroom features include vaulted ceilings and a large master bath with dual vanities.



The basement is spacious with two bedrooms and a full bath, including ample space for an office area as well as an unfinished utility room for storage.



Includes a two-car attached garage.

Pets negotiable with deposit.



Elementary school: Louisville

Middle school: Louisville

High school: Monarch

School district: Boulder Valley District Re2



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.



