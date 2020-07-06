All apartments in Louisville
1320 Snowberry Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

1320 Snowberry Lane

1320 Snowberry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Snowberry Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e1624201b ----
BRAND NEW 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo in Louisville. Bright, open, and sunny, never before lived in, 2nd floor unit. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and custom tiling. See the Colorado Rockies while maintaining privacy with custom shades for each large window. Enjoy Colorado\'s sunny weather from your private, covered balcony. Features include ceiling fans, Central A/C, stacked washer/ dryer unit and plenty of open parking. Adjacent to shopping & restaurants, walking/bike paths, Hecla Lake, and public transit. Easy access to South Boulder Rd and 95th Street.

Water, sewer, trash included.

No smoking.

One pet under 35 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

2nd Floor Unit W/ Views
Central A/C
Secure Building
Stove
Unassigned Parking
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Snowberry Lane have any available units?
1320 Snowberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1320 Snowberry Lane have?
Some of 1320 Snowberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Snowberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Snowberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Snowberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Snowberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Snowberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Snowberry Lane offers parking.
Does 1320 Snowberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Snowberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Snowberry Lane have a pool?
No, 1320 Snowberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Snowberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1320 Snowberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Snowberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Snowberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Snowberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Snowberry Lane has units with air conditioning.

