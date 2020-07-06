1320 Snowberry Lane

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo in Louisville. Bright, open, and sunny, never before lived in, 2nd floor unit. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and custom tiling. See the Colorado Rockies while maintaining privacy with custom shades for each large window. Enjoy Colorado\'s sunny weather from your private, covered balcony. Features include ceiling fans, Central A/C, stacked washer/ dryer unit and plenty of open parking. Adjacent to shopping & restaurants, walking/bike paths, Hecla Lake, and public transit. Easy access to South Boulder Rd and 95th Street.



Water, sewer, trash included.



No smoking.



One pet under 35 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



