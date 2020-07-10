Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1234 Garfield Avenue Available 07/01/20 Immaculate, Updated 3 Bedroom House in Louisville - Available July 1st - Don't miss this lovely home in a quiet neighborhood - just minutes from Main Street and Old Town! The home boasts beautiful hardwood floors and brand new carpet throughout. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to stone patio and huge backyard with mature trees and a small area to garden, very pleasant and peaceful. Two bedrooms upstairs (including Master) and a 3/4 bath. Lower level features a living room with gas fireplace and a third bedroom, as well as a full bath with jacuzzi tub. Partially finished basement with built-ins and new Pergo flooring, plus brand new washer/dryer and storage space. Two-car garage attached.



Dogs negotiable, sorry no cats, no puppies.



Nearby schools include Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High School.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4496608)