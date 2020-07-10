All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1234 Garfield Avenue

1234 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Garfield Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1234 Garfield Avenue Available 07/01/20 Immaculate, Updated 3 Bedroom House in Louisville - Available July 1st - Don't miss this lovely home in a quiet neighborhood - just minutes from Main Street and Old Town! The home boasts beautiful hardwood floors and brand new carpet throughout. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to stone patio and huge backyard with mature trees and a small area to garden, very pleasant and peaceful. Two bedrooms upstairs (including Master) and a 3/4 bath. Lower level features a living room with gas fireplace and a third bedroom, as well as a full bath with jacuzzi tub. Partially finished basement with built-ins and new Pergo flooring, plus brand new washer/dryer and storage space. Two-car garage attached.

Dogs negotiable, sorry no cats, no puppies.

Nearby schools include Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High School.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4496608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

