116 Carter Court
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

116 Carter Court

116 S Carter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

116 S Carter Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
116 Carter Court Available 07/01/19 Charming Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville With Mountain Views - This is the one you have been waiting for! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac and backs to Open Space with unobstructed views of the mountains. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings flow seamlessly together for entertaining family & friends. Large deck off the Dining Room and Kitchen with mature landscaping for the ultimate in privacy. New appliances just installed. Located conveniently within walking distance to Heritage Park, Louisville Community Park, Downtown Louisville, and great schools.

(RLNE4933121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Carter Court have any available units?
116 Carter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 116 Carter Court have?
Some of 116 Carter Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Carter Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Carter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Carter Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Carter Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Carter Court offer parking?
Yes, 116 Carter Court offers parking.
Does 116 Carter Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Carter Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Carter Court have a pool?
No, 116 Carter Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Carter Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Carter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Carter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Carter Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Carter Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Carter Court does not have units with air conditioning.
