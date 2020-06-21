115 Pheasant Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light and an open layout. Lovely patio to enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the top level. Master bedroom comes with a balcony perfect for a private relaxation area. In the basement, there is an additional living area fitting for a 3rd bedroom or game room. The townhome comes with an additional storage area. Close proximity to Old Town Louisville with great shops, restaurants, and schools! Right on the DASH line, as well as easy access to Hwy 36 for a quick commute to Boulder or Denver. Reserved parking space. This is a non-smoking property.



Nearby schools include Coal Creek Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High.



Tenants pay gas/electric and water. Pets negotiable with deposit.



3D TOUR - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jwHzgvaMZME&mls=1



