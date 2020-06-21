All apartments in Louisville
115 Pheasant Run
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

115 Pheasant Run

115 Pheasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light and an open layout. Lovely patio to enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the top level. Master bedroom comes with a balcony perfect for a private relaxation area. In the basement, there is an additional living area fitting for a 3rd bedroom or game room. The townhome comes with an additional storage area. Close proximity to Old Town Louisville with great shops, restaurants, and schools! Right on the DASH line, as well as easy access to Hwy 36 for a quick commute to Boulder or Denver. Reserved parking space. This is a non-smoking property.

Nearby schools include Coal Creek Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High.

Tenants pay gas/electric and water. Pets negotiable with deposit.

3D TOUR - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jwHzgvaMZME&mls=1

Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5838649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Pheasant Run have any available units?
115 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 115 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 115 Pheasant Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
115 Pheasant Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 115 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 115 Pheasant Run does offer parking.
Does 115 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Pheasant Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 115 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 115 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 115 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Pheasant Run does not have units with air conditioning.
