Louisville, CO
110 Pheasant Run
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

110 Pheasant Run

110 Pheasant Run
Location

110 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 3 bath townhome for rent in a great location in Louisville tucked away from S. Boulder Rd. - Great location in Louisville tucked away from S. Boulder Rd. This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome is one short DASH ride away from Boulder and Lafayette. Master bedroom with full bath & balcony. Second bedroom on the upper floor with 3/4 bath. Newly finished basement with 3rd bedroom and bathroom with beautifully tiled shower. New carpet and paint, back patio with storage closet. One assigned parking space in front of home plus plenty of guest spaces. Washer/dryer in the basement. Close to open space trails, convenient to Old Town, Alfalfa's Market. PETS NEGOTIABLE.

TO APPLY:
You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.

** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new
** If you are an out of state applicant contact a Leasing Specialist for a link to apply -303-545-6000-

(RLNE4592301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Pheasant Run have any available units?
110 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 110 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 110 Pheasant Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
110 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 110 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 110 Pheasant Run offers parking.
Does 110 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Pheasant Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 110 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 110 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 110 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Pheasant Run does not have units with air conditioning.
