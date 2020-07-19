110 Pheasant Run

Amenities

3 bed, 3 bath townhome for rent in a great location in Louisville tucked away from S. Boulder Rd. - Great location in Louisville tucked away from S. Boulder Rd. This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome is one short DASH ride away from Boulder and Lafayette. Master bedroom with full bath & balcony. Second bedroom on the upper floor with 3/4 bath. Newly finished basement with 3rd bedroom and bathroom with beautifully tiled shower. New carpet and paint, back patio with storage closet. One assigned parking space in front of home plus plenty of guest spaces. Washer/dryer in the basement. Close to open space trails, convenient to Old Town, Alfalfa's Market. PETS NEGOTIABLE.



