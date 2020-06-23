Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

1078 Johnson Lane Available 06/05/20 NEW 3 bed townhouse in downtown Louisville! Great location! Available June 5th! - This contemporary, low-maintenance, bright unit in the new Delo neighborhood in Louisville will allow you to relax and unwind without needing to do any time-consuming yard work and is within walking distance to the best dining, shopping and entertainment that downtown Louisville has to offer. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Wood flooring throughout the main level provide a warm, sleek environment.



The top floor has a Master Suite with Master Bath, two other bedrooms, full second bath and laundry room that includes an energy efficient washer and dryer.



It is pre-wired for cable/internet.



Included is a 3 car garage that leads to a mud room.



Pets negotiable, with $500 (refundable) pet deposit and references.



Check out the following videos to further get a feel for the neighborhood!



Please see www.delotownhouse.com



You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/



(RLNE3806270)