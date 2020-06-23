All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1078 Johnson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1078 Johnson Lane
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1078 Johnson Lane

1078 Johnson Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1078 Johnson Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1078 Johnson Lane Available 06/05/20 NEW 3 bed townhouse in downtown Louisville! Great location! Available June 5th! - This contemporary, low-maintenance, bright unit in the new Delo neighborhood in Louisville will allow you to relax and unwind without needing to do any time-consuming yard work and is within walking distance to the best dining, shopping and entertainment that downtown Louisville has to offer. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Wood flooring throughout the main level provide a warm, sleek environment.

The top floor has a Master Suite with Master Bath, two other bedrooms, full second bath and laundry room that includes an energy efficient washer and dryer.

It is pre-wired for cable/internet.

Included is a 3 car garage that leads to a mud room.

Pets negotiable, with $500 (refundable) pet deposit and references.

Check out the following videos to further get a feel for the neighborhood!

Please see www.delotownhouse.com

You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/

(RLNE3806270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 Johnson Lane have any available units?
1078 Johnson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1078 Johnson Lane have?
Some of 1078 Johnson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 Johnson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1078 Johnson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 Johnson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1078 Johnson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1078 Johnson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1078 Johnson Lane does offer parking.
Does 1078 Johnson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1078 Johnson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 Johnson Lane have a pool?
No, 1078 Johnson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1078 Johnson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1078 Johnson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 Johnson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 Johnson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 Johnson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 Johnson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College