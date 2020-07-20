1057 West Century Drive #220

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

One Bedroom Condo For Rent In Centennial Pavilion Lofts - Spacious 1 bedroom Condo in The Centennial Pavilion Lofts in Louisville. Great location-close to Hwy 36, theaters, dining, shopping, bus line & Old Town Louisville. Security building with elevators. Features Granite countertops, underground parking, a balcony and modern layout! All utilities included except cable!!



TO APPLY:

You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.



** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new

** OUT OF STATE APPLICANTS: APPLY AT THE ORANGE BUTTON TO THE RIGHT ---->



(RLNE4671580)