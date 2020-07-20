All apartments in Louisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1057 West Century Drive #220

1057 West Century Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1057 West Century Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
One Bedroom Condo For Rent In Centennial Pavilion Lofts - Spacious 1 bedroom Condo in The Centennial Pavilion Lofts in Louisville. Great location-close to Hwy 36, theaters, dining, shopping, bus line & Old Town Louisville. Security building with elevators. Features Granite countertops, underground parking, a balcony and modern layout! All utilities included except cable!!

TO APPLY:
You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.

** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new
** OUT OF STATE APPLICANTS: APPLY AT THE ORANGE BUTTON TO THE RIGHT ---->

(RLNE4671580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have any available units?
1057 West Century Drive #220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have?
Some of 1057 West Century Drive #220's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 West Century Drive #220 currently offering any rent specials?
1057 West Century Drive #220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 West Century Drive #220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive #220 is pet friendly.
Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 offer parking?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive #220 offers parking.
Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive #220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have a pool?
No, 1057 West Century Drive #220 does not have a pool.
Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have accessible units?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive #220 has accessible units.
Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 West Century Drive #220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 West Century Drive #220 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive #220 has units with air conditioning.
