1057 West Century Drive #220

Amenities
One Bedroom Condo For Rent In Centennial Pavilion Lofts - Spacious 1 bedroom Condo in The Centennial Pavilion Lofts in Louisville. Great location-close to Hwy 36, theaters, dining, shopping, bus line & Old Town Louisville. Security building with elevators. Features Granite countertops, underground parking, a balcony and modern layout! All utilities included except cable!!
TO APPLY:
