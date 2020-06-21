All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

1057 West Century Drive - 1

1057 Century Drive · (303) 818-7425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1057 Century Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
internet access
Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker. Rent includes all utilities ( heat, A/C, electric, trash, Comcast internet and snow removal). Security building with elevator. Coveted third floor location with stunning mountain views. Loft features gas fireplace, hard wood floors, granite countertops, versatile island in the kitchen, barn style door in living room, travertine bathroom floors, jetted bath tub and full size front load washer and dryer. Landscaped courtyard with night lighting and fountains. Garden plots available. Conveniently located with easy access to the Denver/Boulder turnpike, open space, community recreation center, restaurants, Walgreens, Starbucks, banks, grocery, shopping and bus stop. Renters must submit a formal application and complete a background check, $30 per applicant. Available in August . One year lease minimum. No pets.
Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker. Rent includes all utilities ( heat, A/C, electric, trash, Comcast internet and snow removal). Security building with elevator. Coveted third floor location with stunning mountain views. Loft features gas fireplace, hard wood floors, granite countertops, versatile island in the kitchen, barn style door in living room, travertine bathroom floors, jetted bath tub and full size front load washer and dryer. Landscaped courtyard with night lighting and fountains. Garden plots available. Conveniently located with easy access to the Denver/Boulder turnpike, open space, community recreation center, restaurants, Walgreens, Starbucks, banks, grocery, shopping and bus stop. Renters must submit a formal application and complete a background check, $30 per applicant. Available in August . One year lease minimum. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have any available units?
1057 West Century Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1057 West Century Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 West Century Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1057 West Century Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 West Century Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 West Century Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1057 West Century Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
