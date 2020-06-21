1057 West Century Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking internet access

Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker. Rent includes all utilities ( heat, A/C, electric, trash, Comcast internet and snow removal). Security building with elevator. Coveted third floor location with stunning mountain views. Loft features gas fireplace, hard wood floors, granite countertops, versatile island in the kitchen, barn style door in living room, travertine bathroom floors, jetted bath tub and full size front load washer and dryer. Landscaped courtyard with night lighting and fountains. Garden plots available. Conveniently located with easy access to the Denver/Boulder turnpike, open space, community recreation center, restaurants, Walgreens, Starbucks, banks, grocery, shopping and bus stop. Renters must submit a formal application and complete a background check, $30 per applicant. Available in August . One year lease minimum. No pets.

