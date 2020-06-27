All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1057 W Century Drive Unit 119
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1057 W Century Drive Unit 119

1057 W Century Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1057 W Century Dr, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury Condo in Louisville- Utilities included - This gorgeous main floor condo has been beautifully updated. The home boast hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Tall ceilings and a sliding patio door provide plenty of light to the home.
The master bedroom is spacious and connects to the master bath with walk-in tile shower, and luxury tub. The walk-in master closet has beautiful custom built-in cabinetry.

The second bedroom has a sliding door that opens to the living area, and would make an ideal home office.

Washer/dryer in unit. Two designated parking spaces in the secure underground garage, and an additional storage locker. Elevator access from the garage, and the main level access makes this unit easily accessible.

Enjoy the large patio that leads to a landscaped courtyard. Water, Trash, Electric, and Internet Incuded!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have any available units?
1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have?
Some of 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 currently offering any rent specials?
1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 pet-friendly?
No, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 offer parking?
Yes, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 offers parking.
Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have a pool?
No, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 does not have a pool.
Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have accessible units?
No, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 W Century Drive Unit 119 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College