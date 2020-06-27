1057 W Century Drive Unit 119

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage internet access

Luxury Condo in Louisville- Utilities included - This gorgeous main floor condo has been beautifully updated. The home boast hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Tall ceilings and a sliding patio door provide plenty of light to the home.

The master bedroom is spacious and connects to the master bath with walk-in tile shower, and luxury tub. The walk-in master closet has beautiful custom built-in cabinetry.



The second bedroom has a sliding door that opens to the living area, and would make an ideal home office.



Washer/dryer in unit. Two designated parking spaces in the secure underground garage, and an additional storage locker. Elevator access from the garage, and the main level access makes this unit easily accessible.



Enjoy the large patio that leads to a landscaped courtyard. Water, Trash, Electric, and Internet Incuded!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4972970)