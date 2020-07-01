Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1056 Leonard Lane Available 02/15/20 Brand new beautiful townhome walking distance to Downtown Louisville! - Brand new, beautiful townhome for rent walking distance to Downtown Louisville! Boulder Creek Neighborhood new build will be available in mid-February. Just a couple blocks from downtown Louisville, this townhome faces open green space. Upgraded Stainless Steele appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile, wood floors...the works! You will never want to eat out again with this chef's kitchen. Enjoy a glass of wine on a warm summer evening sitting out on one of the two decks this home offers. Don't miss your chance to rent this gem!



No Pets Allowed



