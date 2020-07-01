All apartments in Louisville
1056 Leonard Lane
1056 Leonard Lane

1056 Leonard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Leonard Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1056 Leonard Lane Available 02/15/20 Brand new beautiful townhome walking distance to Downtown Louisville! - Brand new, beautiful townhome for rent walking distance to Downtown Louisville! Boulder Creek Neighborhood new build will be available in mid-February. Just a couple blocks from downtown Louisville, this townhome faces open green space. Upgraded Stainless Steele appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile, wood floors...the works! You will never want to eat out again with this chef's kitchen. Enjoy a glass of wine on a warm summer evening sitting out on one of the two decks this home offers. Don't miss your chance to rent this gem!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5413909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Leonard Lane have any available units?
1056 Leonard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1056 Leonard Lane have?
Some of 1056 Leonard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Leonard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Leonard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Leonard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1056 Leonard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1056 Leonard Lane offer parking?
No, 1056 Leonard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1056 Leonard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Leonard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Leonard Lane have a pool?
No, 1056 Leonard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Leonard Lane have accessible units?
No, 1056 Leonard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Leonard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Leonard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Leonard Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1056 Leonard Lane has units with air conditioning.

