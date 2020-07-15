All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1034 Griffith Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1034 Griffith Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1034 Griffith Street

1034 Griffith St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1034 Griffith St, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, Available Now - Welcome to the modern and comfortable DELO neighborhood of Louisville and to this elegant townhome built in 2015.

1034 Griffith Street is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath property with hardwood floors on the main level, a gas fireplace, and modern carpeting throughout. The spacious kitchen features updated appliances, quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets, and a large island for meal preparation and entertaining. The top floor has a master suite with master bath, two other bedrooms, full second bath and laundry center that includes an energy efficient washer and dryer. There is a two-car attached garage as well that includes an extended storage space.

The whole property is built to energy-efficient standards and is pre-wired for cable and internet. This is a non-smoking property.

The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops and restaurants of downtown Louisville will serve you well, just a few minutes away. 1034 Griffith Street is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.

If you are interested in this opportunity to move into a stylish, new construction, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing. You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/

(RLNE5353520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Griffith Street have any available units?
1034 Griffith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1034 Griffith Street have?
Some of 1034 Griffith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Griffith Street currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Griffith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Griffith Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Griffith Street is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Griffith Street offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Griffith Street offers parking.
Does 1034 Griffith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 Griffith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Griffith Street have a pool?
No, 1034 Griffith Street does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Griffith Street have accessible units?
No, 1034 Griffith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Griffith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Griffith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 Griffith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 Griffith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College