Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, Available Now - Welcome to the modern and comfortable DELO neighborhood of Louisville and to this elegant townhome built in 2015.
1034 Griffith Street is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath property with hardwood floors on the main level, a gas fireplace, and modern carpeting throughout. The spacious kitchen features updated appliances, quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets, and a large island for meal preparation and entertaining. The top floor has a master suite with master bath, two other bedrooms, full second bath and laundry center that includes an energy efficient washer and dryer. There is a two-car attached garage as well that includes an extended storage space.
The whole property is built to energy-efficient standards and is pre-wired for cable and internet. This is a non-smoking property.
The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops and restaurants of downtown Louisville will serve you well, just a few minutes away. 1034 Griffith Street is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.
If you are interested in this opportunity to move into a stylish, new construction, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing. You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/
