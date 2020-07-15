Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, Available Now - Welcome to the modern and comfortable DELO neighborhood of Louisville and to this elegant townhome built in 2015.



1034 Griffith Street is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath property with hardwood floors on the main level, a gas fireplace, and modern carpeting throughout. The spacious kitchen features updated appliances, quartz counter tops, handsome cabinets, and a large island for meal preparation and entertaining. The top floor has a master suite with master bath, two other bedrooms, full second bath and laundry center that includes an energy efficient washer and dryer. There is a two-car attached garage as well that includes an extended storage space.



The whole property is built to energy-efficient standards and is pre-wired for cable and internet. This is a non-smoking property.



The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops and restaurants of downtown Louisville will serve you well, just a few minutes away. 1034 Griffith Street is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.



If you are interested in this opportunity to move into a stylish, new construction, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing. You may also read more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/



(RLNE5353520)