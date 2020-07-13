Amenities
Advenir at Wildwood redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Longmont, Colorado. With one- and two-bedroom options to choose from, you'll find exactly what you need to support your lifestyle. When you live here you'll be close to work, close to schools, and everything else you need will be close to home. Our community is walking distance from McIntosh Lake, which has a 3.5-mile walking and jogging trail, fishing, kayaking, and more! Interior upgrades including granite countertops, fully equipped appliances, and balconies are but a few of the great features you'll find when you make Advenir at Wildwood your new home.