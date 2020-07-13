All apartments in Longmont
Advenir at Wildwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Advenir at Wildwood

Open Now until 6pm
3226 Lake Park Way · (720) 370-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3226 Lake Park Way, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Wildwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
in unit laundry
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
Advenir at Wildwood redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Longmont, Colorado. With one- and two-bedroom options to choose from, you'll find exactly what you need to support your lifestyle. When you live here you'll be close to work, close to schools, and everything else you need will be close to home. Our community is walking distance from McIntosh Lake, which has a 3.5-mile walking and jogging trail, fishing, kayaking, and more! Interior upgrades including granite countertops, fully equipped appliances, and balconies are but a few of the great features you'll find when you make Advenir at Wildwood your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease and Maintenance Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 / Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/ Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at Wildwood have any available units?
Advenir at Wildwood has a unit available for $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir at Wildwood have?
Some of Advenir at Wildwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Wildwood currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Wildwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at Wildwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Wildwood is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Wildwood offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Wildwood offers parking.
Does Advenir at Wildwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir at Wildwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Wildwood have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Wildwood has a pool.
Does Advenir at Wildwood have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Wildwood does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Wildwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Wildwood has units with dishwashers.
