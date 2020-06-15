All apartments in Longmont
939 Rose Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

939 Rose Street

939 Rose Street · (720) 583-4369
Location

939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 939 Rose Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
939 Rose Street Available 07/01/20 SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access. Open living room and kitchen area, filled with light from bay windows. 2 bedrooms with original wood floors are on the main level, with a shared bathroom and beautiful built-in shelving off the hallway. From the kitchen, access the spacious basement, with 2 large bedrooms, large family room, bathroom, and the utility room with laundry and cedar closet. 2 car garage includes a workbench and a garage refrigerator. Awesome backyard for sitting under the shaded porch and watch the babbling, rock waterfall. Raised planter boxes, and the flower pots and planter boxes. Garden shed for extra storage. Central Longmont location. Walk to schools, 1 block from Loomiller Park, 2 miles from downtown Longmont, 1 mile from Sunset Golf Course and pool, 1 mile to Longmont United Hospital. Schools are Mountain View Elementary, Longs Peak Middle and Longmont High. NextLight High Speed Internet is available here! Animal/pet negotiable with deposit.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

(RLNE4732678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Rose Street have any available units?
939 Rose Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Rose Street have?
Some of 939 Rose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
939 Rose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 939 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 939 Rose Street does offer parking.
Does 939 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Rose Street have a pool?
Yes, 939 Rose Street has a pool.
Does 939 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 939 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
