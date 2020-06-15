Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

939 Rose Street Available 07/01/20 SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access. Open living room and kitchen area, filled with light from bay windows. 2 bedrooms with original wood floors are on the main level, with a shared bathroom and beautiful built-in shelving off the hallway. From the kitchen, access the spacious basement, with 2 large bedrooms, large family room, bathroom, and the utility room with laundry and cedar closet. 2 car garage includes a workbench and a garage refrigerator. Awesome backyard for sitting under the shaded porch and watch the babbling, rock waterfall. Raised planter boxes, and the flower pots and planter boxes. Garden shed for extra storage. Central Longmont location. Walk to schools, 1 block from Loomiller Park, 2 miles from downtown Longmont, 1 mile from Sunset Golf Course and pool, 1 mile to Longmont United Hospital. Schools are Mountain View Elementary, Longs Peak Middle and Longmont High. NextLight High Speed Internet is available here! Animal/pet negotiable with deposit.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



(RLNE4732678)