Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
78 Bountiful Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

78 Bountiful Avenue

78 Bountiful Avenue · No Longer Available
Longmont
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

78 Bountiful Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction. NEW build features amazing, unobstructed views of the Front Range from the upstairs loft/bonus area!. This home is an energy efficient Smart Home (with blue-tooth) that features on-demand hot water and an air filtration system. Large fenced backyard that is directly next to a community area with playground and walking path. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings makes this home great for entertaining. Kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Walking distance to Longmont Rec Center and Museum. Close to shopping, restaurants and the I25 corridor. Schools are Burlington Elementary, Sunset Middle and Niwot High. Pets negotiable with deposit.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5829295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Bountiful Avenue have any available units?
78 Bountiful Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Bountiful Avenue have?
Some of 78 Bountiful Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Bountiful Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78 Bountiful Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Bountiful Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Bountiful Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 78 Bountiful Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 78 Bountiful Avenue does offer parking.
Does 78 Bountiful Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Bountiful Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Bountiful Avenue have a pool?
No, 78 Bountiful Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 78 Bountiful Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78 Bountiful Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Bountiful Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Bountiful Avenue has units with dishwashers.
