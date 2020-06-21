78 Bountiful Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction. NEW build features amazing, unobstructed views of the Front Range from the upstairs loft/bonus area!. This home is an energy efficient Smart Home (with blue-tooth) that features on-demand hot water and an air filtration system. Large fenced backyard that is directly next to a community area with playground and walking path. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings makes this home great for entertaining. Kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Walking distance to Longmont Rec Center and Museum. Close to shopping, restaurants and the I25 corridor. Schools are Burlington Elementary, Sunset Middle and Niwot High. Pets negotiable with deposit.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!



