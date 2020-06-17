All apartments in Longmont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7 University Dr

7 University Drive · (720) 309-2810
Location

7 University Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 University Dr · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare Ranch with hardwood floors, perfectly located in West/Central Longmont. - This one is a true gem! Hardwood floors throughout much of the home, this is a rare Brick Ranch floor plan with 3 bedrooms (one is an owner suite) on the main level along with 2 baths, 2 Living Rooms (one with a wood stove) and an updated kitchen with gorgeous Stainless Steel appliances. Attached over-sized 2 Car Garage, plenty of driveway parking, and lovely exterior areas - some new landscaping work is on the way as well for both the front and back yards! W/D included, TONS of storage in the basement, all in a very well maintained, cute as a button home in Longmont Estates.

Dogs are negotiable with extra pet rent/deposit. Move-in date is flexible sometime after June 1st.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4028470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 University Dr have any available units?
7 University Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 University Dr have?
Some of 7 University Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7 University Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 University Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 University Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7 University Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7 University Dr does offer parking.
Does 7 University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 University Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 University Dr have a pool?
No, 7 University Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7 University Dr have accessible units?
No, 7 University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7 University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
