7 University Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Rare Ranch with hardwood floors, perfectly located in West/Central Longmont. - This one is a true gem! Hardwood floors throughout much of the home, this is a rare Brick Ranch floor plan with 3 bedrooms (one is an owner suite) on the main level along with 2 baths, 2 Living Rooms (one with a wood stove) and an updated kitchen with gorgeous Stainless Steel appliances. Attached over-sized 2 Car Garage, plenty of driveway parking, and lovely exterior areas - some new landscaping work is on the way as well for both the front and back yards! W/D included, TONS of storage in the basement, all in a very well maintained, cute as a button home in Longmont Estates.



Dogs are negotiable with extra pet rent/deposit. Move-in date is flexible sometime after June 1st.



No Cats Allowed



