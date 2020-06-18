464 Main Street #A

Amenities
Loft apartment in the heart of Downtown Longmont in a newly remodeled commercial building. - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment. Lots of windows with great views. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, air conditioning, solid surface counters, all LED lighting, large storage room for bikes, skis, etc. Wired for NextLight and cable. Apartment comes with a Downtown Longmont parking pass. This loft apartment is in the heart of Downtown. Check out the virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4GJxc4TiLti&brand=0
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4571640)