464 Main Street #A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Loft apartment in the heart of Downtown Longmont in a newly remodeled commercial building. - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment. Lots of windows with great views. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, air conditioning, solid surface counters, all LED lighting, large storage room for bikes, skis, etc. Wired for NextLight and cable. Apartment comes with a Downtown Longmont parking pass. This loft apartment is in the heart of Downtown. Check out the virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4GJxc4TiLti&brand=0



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4571640)