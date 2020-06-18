All apartments in Longmont
464 Main Street #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

464 Main Street #A

464 Main St · (303) 545-6000
Location

464 Main St, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 464 Main Street #A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Loft apartment in the heart of Downtown Longmont in a newly remodeled commercial building. - Just steps from great breweries, great restaurants and great shopping new in 2017, second story, loft style one bedroom apartment. Lots of windows with great views. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, air conditioning, solid surface counters, all LED lighting, large storage room for bikes, skis, etc. Wired for NextLight and cable. Apartment comes with a Downtown Longmont parking pass. This loft apartment is in the heart of Downtown. Check out the virtual tour at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4GJxc4TiLti&brand=0

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4571640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Main Street #A have any available units?
464 Main Street #A has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 Main Street #A have?
Some of 464 Main Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Main Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
464 Main Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Main Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Main Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 464 Main Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 464 Main Street #A does offer parking.
Does 464 Main Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 Main Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Main Street #A have a pool?
No, 464 Main Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 464 Main Street #A have accessible units?
No, 464 Main Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Main Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Main Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
