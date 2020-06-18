All apartments in Longmont
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
322 21st Ave Unit C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

322 21st Ave Unit C

322 21st Ave · (720) 326-2732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 21st Ave Unit C · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and dryer, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has all the major appliances, modern open shelving, and a pantry for even more storage. Just off the kitchen there is a nook for informal dining and an open living space with lots of natural light. You will love the location of this property as it is located just minutes from the countless restaurants and shops on Main Street. Enjoy an easy commute to both Denver and Boulder with quick access to Highway 287. You wont want to miss out on this great opportunity!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Utilities: Water, Sewage, Trash, & Gas can be included for $100.00/mo. (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Detached Garage
School District: ST. Vrain Valley School District

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE months rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First months prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5439775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 21st Ave Unit C have any available units?
322 21st Ave Unit C has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 21st Ave Unit C have?
Some of 322 21st Ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 21st Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
322 21st Ave Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 21st Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 21st Ave Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 322 21st Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 322 21st Ave Unit C does offer parking.
Does 322 21st Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 21st Ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 21st Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 322 21st Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 322 21st Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 322 21st Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 322 21st Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 21st Ave Unit C has units with dishwashers.
