322 21st Ave Unit C

Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and dryer, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has all the major appliances, modern open shelving, and a pantry for even more storage. Just off the kitchen there is a nook for informal dining and an open living space with lots of natural light. You will love the location of this property as it is located just minutes from the countless restaurants and shops on Main Street. Enjoy an easy commute to both Denver and Boulder with quick access to Highway 287. You wont want to miss out on this great opportunity!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Utilities: Water, Sewage, Trash, & Gas can be included for $100.00/mo. (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 Car Detached Garage

School District: ST. Vrain Valley School District



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE months rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First months prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



