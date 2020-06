Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking internet access

GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path. This home has carpet throughout, newer interior paint and an oversized 2 car attached garage. Screened in back porch overlooks the golf course. Hot water heater, newer furnace, gas fireplace and lots of windows that allow for plenty of natural light. NextLight High Speed Internet is also available here. Pets not allowed. Housing voucher accepted.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 with any questions or to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4629658)