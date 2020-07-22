Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

1841 Rannoch Dr Available 08/07/20 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 3 car garage, 3100SF, house at Ute Creek Golf Course, 1841 Rannoch Dr, Longmont - 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 3 car garage, 3100SF, house at Ute Creek Golf Course, 1841 Rannoch Dr, Longmont



See Video Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_JnH0DAT8A



Landlord is including NextLight high speed internet.



Eat-in 15'x17' kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances including microwave hood, glass top stove, breakfast bar.

Family room, 15'x19', open to kitchen, gas log fireplace, carpet.

Living room at entry, 12'x14'; and dining room 12'x14'.

10'x15' loft, great for office.



Master bedroom, 16'x15' with mountain views, 5'x12' walk-in closet.

Master bath suite, 15'x10', 5 pieces with tub, shower, dual sinks, water closet.



3 other bedrooms, about 11'x11' each; and full bathroom.



Unfinished 1/2 basement, about 14'x32'.

Air Conditioned

Small back yard with garden, Shed with window

Extendable awning over concrete patio area

Main floor with tall ceilings

Laundry with modern washer & dryer, closet and small sorting counter

1/2 bath on main floor

3 car garage (716 SF) with two doors and openers, 240V outlet

Bamboo flooring in entry, dining, kitchen and breakfast bar.



Dog negotiable with increased security deposit.



Owner will manage after move-in, our office is hired to find a tenant.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St.

Longmont, CO 80501

303-776-5156

rent@alertrealty.net

www.alertrealty.net <<= apply on-line!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2404807)