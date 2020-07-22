All apartments in Longmont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1841 Rannoch Dr

1841 Rannoch Drive · (303) 776-5156
Location

1841 Rannoch Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1841 Rannoch Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$2,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1841 Rannoch Dr Available 08/07/20 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 3 car garage, 3100SF, house at Ute Creek Golf Course, 1841 Rannoch Dr, Longmont - 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 3 car garage, 3100SF, house at Ute Creek Golf Course, 1841 Rannoch Dr, Longmont

See Video Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_JnH0DAT8A

Landlord is including NextLight high speed internet.

Eat-in 15'x17' kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances including microwave hood, glass top stove, breakfast bar.
Family room, 15'x19', open to kitchen, gas log fireplace, carpet.
Living room at entry, 12'x14'; and dining room 12'x14'.
10'x15' loft, great for office.

Master bedroom, 16'x15' with mountain views, 5'x12' walk-in closet.
Master bath suite, 15'x10', 5 pieces with tub, shower, dual sinks, water closet.

3 other bedrooms, about 11'x11' each; and full bathroom.

Unfinished 1/2 basement, about 14'x32'.
Air Conditioned
Small back yard with garden, Shed with window
Extendable awning over concrete patio area
Main floor with tall ceilings
Laundry with modern washer & dryer, closet and small sorting counter
1/2 bath on main floor
3 car garage (716 SF) with two doors and openers, 240V outlet
Bamboo flooring in entry, dining, kitchen and breakfast bar.

Dog negotiable with increased security deposit.

Owner will manage after move-in, our office is hired to find a tenant.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St.
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty.net <<= apply on-line!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2404807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Rannoch Dr have any available units?
1841 Rannoch Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 Rannoch Dr have?
Some of 1841 Rannoch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Rannoch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Rannoch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Rannoch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 Rannoch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1841 Rannoch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Rannoch Dr offers parking.
Does 1841 Rannoch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 Rannoch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Rannoch Dr have a pool?
No, 1841 Rannoch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Rannoch Dr have accessible units?
No, 1841 Rannoch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Rannoch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Rannoch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
