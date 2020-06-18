1829 Warren Ave 308

Amenities
Spacious 2 brdm, Westside, near park, hospital - Property Id: 133008
3rd Floor Spacious 2-Bedroom with views from Balcony, 1 bathroom apartment with updated flooring, paint, A/C, private balcony, ceiling fans, and lots of closet space in a great location. Slab stone counters, Stainless Appliances, Gigabit Fiber to Apartment Internet and new fitness room. Commercial grade laundry facility onsite, with off-street parking, heat, and water included for flat fee. Extra Onsite Storage Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133008
Property Id 133008
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5859008)