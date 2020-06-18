All apartments in Longmont
1829 Warren Ave 308
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1829 Warren Ave 308

1829 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Warren Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 brdm, Westside, near park, hospital - Property Id: 133008

3rd Floor Spacious 2-Bedroom with views from Balcony, 1 bathroom apartment with updated flooring, paint, A/C, private balcony, ceiling fans, and lots of closet space in a great location. Slab stone counters, Stainless Appliances, Gigabit Fiber to Apartment Internet and new fitness room. Commercial grade laundry facility onsite, with off-street parking, heat, and water included for flat fee. Extra Onsite Storage Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133008
Property Id 133008

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Warren Ave 308 have any available units?
1829 Warren Ave 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Warren Ave 308 have?
Some of 1829 Warren Ave 308's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Warren Ave 308 currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Warren Ave 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Warren Ave 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Warren Ave 308 is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Warren Ave 308 offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Warren Ave 308 offers parking.
Does 1829 Warren Ave 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Warren Ave 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Warren Ave 308 have a pool?
No, 1829 Warren Ave 308 does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Warren Ave 308 have accessible units?
No, 1829 Warren Ave 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Warren Ave 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Warren Ave 308 has units with dishwashers.
