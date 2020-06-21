All apartments in Longmont
1805 Whitefeather Drive

1805 Whitefeather Dr · (720) 583-4369
Location

1805 Whitefeather Dr, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1805 Whitefeather Drive · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont. Open floor plan features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile floor throughout. Perfect for entertaining inside and outside with the private flagstone courtyard that features a natural gas barbeque grill and natural gas fire pit. This home has been well maintained! Unfinished basement with lots of storage space. NextLight High Speed Internet INCLUDED with rent as well as lawn care. Dog negotiable with deposit, no cats, please.
St. Vrain Valley Schools are Rocky Mountain Elementary, Trail Ridge Middle and Skyline High.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5835631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Whitefeather Drive have any available units?
1805 Whitefeather Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Whitefeather Drive have?
Some of 1805 Whitefeather Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Whitefeather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Whitefeather Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Whitefeather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Whitefeather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Whitefeather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Whitefeather Drive does offer parking.
Does 1805 Whitefeather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Whitefeather Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Whitefeather Drive have a pool?
No, 1805 Whitefeather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Whitefeather Drive have accessible units?
No, 1805 Whitefeather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Whitefeather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Whitefeather Drive has units with dishwashers.
