1805 Whitefeather Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont. Open floor plan features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile floor throughout. Perfect for entertaining inside and outside with the private flagstone courtyard that features a natural gas barbeque grill and natural gas fire pit. This home has been well maintained! Unfinished basement with lots of storage space. NextLight High Speed Internet INCLUDED with rent as well as lawn care. Dog negotiable with deposit, no cats, please.

St. Vrain Valley Schools are Rocky Mountain Elementary, Trail Ridge Middle and Skyline High.



Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!



