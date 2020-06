Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage internet access

1733 Spencer Street Available 07/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN NW LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Lovely, well maintained home in NW Longmont located in a quiet neighborhood. Bright & open floor plan with great layout & updated interior. Open kitchen with separate eating area & a bar for additional seating! Outside you will find a deck in a great, fenced yard. Newer carpet, AC, garage and nice landscaping. Unfinished basement for additional storage that includes a washer and dryer. Pets welcome with deposit.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



