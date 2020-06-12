1631 Kimbark St

Amenities

Available 07/15/20 1br 1ba near 17th & Main - Property Id: 152889



1 bedroom 1 bath apartment near 17th & Main St. W/D hook ups. New windows. Close to shopping, buses, bank, grocery, restaurants. 12 month lease No pets, No smoking, No marijuana. You'll need a minimum of $2125/mo take home (or a co-signer) to be accepted. Utilities are not included in price and some will be TBB.

Manged by Brandi Baldwin

Structure Property Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152889

No Pets Allowed



