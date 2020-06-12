All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 1631 Kimbark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
1631 Kimbark St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1631 Kimbark St

1631 Kimbark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1631 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 1br 1ba near 17th & Main - Property Id: 152889

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment near 17th & Main St. W/D hook ups. New windows. Close to shopping, buses, bank, grocery, restaurants. 12 month lease No pets, No smoking, No marijuana. You'll need a minimum of $2125/mo take home (or a co-signer) to be accepted. Utilities are not included in price and some will be TBB.
Manged by Brandi Baldwin
Structure Property Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152889
Property Id 152889

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Kimbark St have any available units?
1631 Kimbark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Kimbark St have?
Some of 1631 Kimbark St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Kimbark St currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Kimbark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Kimbark St pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Kimbark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1631 Kimbark St offer parking?
No, 1631 Kimbark St does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Kimbark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Kimbark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Kimbark St have a pool?
No, 1631 Kimbark St does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Kimbark St have accessible units?
No, 1631 Kimbark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Kimbark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Kimbark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1
Longmont, CO 80504
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College