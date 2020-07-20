All apartments in Littleton
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

9805 S. Iris Ct

9805 South Iris Court · No Longer Available
Location

9805 South Iris Court, Littleton, CO 80127
Chatfield Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9805 S. Iris Ct Available 06/15/19 Stunning Patio Home / Main Floor Master! - Welcome Home! You won't believe the feeling you get when you walk into this beautiful home. Light and Bright and Beautiful! Ranch style floorplan with a full finished basement. Main floor master suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms & bathroom in the basement. Open concept kitchen and family room, plus a separate dining area. There is also a room on the main level that would be perfect for a home office or study and a third bathroom! Peaceful views from your private patio, no yard maintenance for you to worry about so you just get to enjoy the outdoors! Backs to the greenbelt with foothills views. Close to Chatifled Reservior and biking and hiking paths. Truly a gem and a rare find in this Star Canyon Patio Home Subdivision. Must see!

Offered at $3200 per month, one year lease minimum. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult adult on lease. Must carry and provide proof of renters insurance for the term of the lease.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

Jefferson County School District:
Shaffer Elementary School
Falcon Bluffs Middle School
Chatfield High School

(RLNE4872433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 S. Iris Ct have any available units?
9805 S. Iris Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
Is 9805 S. Iris Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9805 S. Iris Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 S. Iris Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 S. Iris Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9805 S. Iris Ct offer parking?
No, 9805 S. Iris Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9805 S. Iris Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 S. Iris Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 S. Iris Ct have a pool?
No, 9805 S. Iris Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9805 S. Iris Ct have accessible units?
No, 9805 S. Iris Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 S. Iris Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 S. Iris Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 S. Iris Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 S. Iris Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
