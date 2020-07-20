Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9805 S. Iris Ct Available 06/15/19 Stunning Patio Home / Main Floor Master! - Welcome Home! You won't believe the feeling you get when you walk into this beautiful home. Light and Bright and Beautiful! Ranch style floorplan with a full finished basement. Main floor master suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms & bathroom in the basement. Open concept kitchen and family room, plus a separate dining area. There is also a room on the main level that would be perfect for a home office or study and a third bathroom! Peaceful views from your private patio, no yard maintenance for you to worry about so you just get to enjoy the outdoors! Backs to the greenbelt with foothills views. Close to Chatifled Reservior and biking and hiking paths. Truly a gem and a rare find in this Star Canyon Patio Home Subdivision. Must see!



Offered at $3200 per month, one year lease minimum. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult adult on lease. Must carry and provide proof of renters insurance for the term of the lease.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Jefferson County School District:

Shaffer Elementary School

Falcon Bluffs Middle School

Chatfield High School



