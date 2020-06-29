7481 South Houstoun Waring Circle

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Littleton will welcome you with 3,600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include newly refinished hardwood floors on main level, lots of natural light, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an amazing finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, multi-tiered deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Jackass Hill Park. Also nearby are Aspen Grove, Breckenridge Brewery, Angelos Italian Restaurant, Alamo Theater, Downtown Littleton, Hudson Garden, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to RTD Littleton/Mineral Station Park-N-Ride, Santa Fe, and C-470.



Nearby schools include Moody Elementary School, Euclid Middle School, and Heritage High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



