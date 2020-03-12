7071 S Bryant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in an incredible location! Walk to Breck Brewery & Hudson Gardens and farmers markets every Wednesday in the Aspen Grove shopping center, take the adjacent RTD downtown, bike and running trails right outside your door, only minutes to C-470 and the mountains and all the great restaurants, coffee shops and shopping in downtown Littleton!



Nearly 1600 sq feet of living space with newer carpeting, newer Acacia wood flooring, new Pella windows and new paint! Quiet location and grassy area outside your back door for playing with kids or pets!



Large attached 2 car garage included!



Available Oct 1, 2019.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



Water, Sewer, Trash and Snow Removal included!



Contact us for a showing today!