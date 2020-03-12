All apartments in Littleton
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:30 PM

7071 S Bryant St

7071 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

7071 South Bryant Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in an incredible location! Walk to Breck Brewery & Hudson Gardens and farmers markets every Wednesday in the Aspen Grove shopping center, take the adjacent RTD downtown, bike and running trails right outside your door, only minutes to C-470 and the mountains and all the great restaurants, coffee shops and shopping in downtown Littleton!

Nearly 1600 sq feet of living space with newer carpeting, newer Acacia wood flooring, new Pella windows and new paint! Quiet location and grassy area outside your back door for playing with kids or pets!

Large attached 2 car garage included!

Available Oct 1, 2019.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Water, Sewer, Trash and Snow Removal included!

Contact us for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7071 S Bryant St have any available units?
7071 S Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7071 S Bryant St have?
Some of 7071 S Bryant St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7071 S Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
7071 S Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7071 S Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7071 S Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 7071 S Bryant St offer parking?
Yes, 7071 S Bryant St offers parking.
Does 7071 S Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7071 S Bryant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7071 S Bryant St have a pool?
No, 7071 S Bryant St does not have a pool.
Does 7071 S Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 7071 S Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 7071 S Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7071 S Bryant St does not have units with dishwashers.
