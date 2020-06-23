All apartments in Littleton
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

6910 S. Bannock St

6910 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

6910 South Bannock Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87edb110ae ---- What a steal! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment located in Littleton, Colorado Rent is $1375, plus $150 Flat Utility Fee that covers water, sewer, trash and gas. Vaulted Ceilings, Top Floor, across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, and close to many parks. This beautiful apartment has new berber carpet,wood plank flooring, new bath vanity, white granite counter tops in the kitchen, also includes a washer and dryer and much much more! Flat Fee of $150 includes water, sewer, trash, and gas. This large apartment is nestled in a residential neighborhood in a fantastic location! Close to light rail, and major thoroughfares. Call Angela for a private showing at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121 Apply on our website www.rio-realestate.com Dont let this one slip away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 S. Bannock St have any available units?
6910 S. Bannock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 S. Bannock St have?
Some of 6910 S. Bannock St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 S. Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
6910 S. Bannock St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 S. Bannock St pet-friendly?
No, 6910 S. Bannock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 6910 S. Bannock St offer parking?
No, 6910 S. Bannock St does not offer parking.
Does 6910 S. Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6910 S. Bannock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 S. Bannock St have a pool?
Yes, 6910 S. Bannock St has a pool.
Does 6910 S. Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 6910 S. Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 S. Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 S. Bannock St does not have units with dishwashers.
