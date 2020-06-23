6910 S. Bannock St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87edb110ae ---- What a steal! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment located in Littleton, Colorado Rent is $1375, plus $150 Flat Utility Fee that covers water, sewer, trash and gas. Vaulted Ceilings, Top Floor, across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, and close to many parks. This beautiful apartment has new berber carpet,wood plank flooring, new bath vanity, white granite counter tops in the kitchen, also includes a washer and dryer and much much more! Flat Fee of $150 includes water, sewer, trash, and gas. This large apartment is nestled in a residential neighborhood in a fantastic location! Close to light rail, and major thoroughfares. Call Angela for a private showing at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121 Apply on our website www.rio-realestate.com Dont let this one slip away!