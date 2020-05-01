6721 S Greenwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground garage

Available 06/01/20 Newly Remodeled Littleton Ranch w/ 2-Car Garage



* Newly remodeled ranch in ideal location!

* Stylish, bright open kitchen w/ SS appl, including double oven & microwave

* Stunningly renovated baths w/ designer tile

* Bonus room surrounded by windows ideal for office, playroom, formal dining, or home gym!

* Open living room w/ picture window & wood-burning fireplace

* Gleaming hardwood floors

* Double-pane windows & new A/C

* Newly fenced 0.2 acre lot w/ back patio: water & lawncare included

* Dining, entertainment, & shopping abound just 2 miles away at Historic Main Street in Old Town Littleton & The Streets at SouthGlenn

* Less than a mile from Littleton Historical Museum, Bemis Public Library, and several parks & playgrounds, including Gallup Park, Ketring Park, Ashbaugh Park, & Littles Creek Park

* Easy access to C-470, Santa Fe, Broadway, & Light Rail

* Relish the outdoors biking or walking on the nearby High Line Canal Trail & Lee Gulch Trail

* Served by acclaimed Littleton Public Schools & the prestigious Heritage High School

