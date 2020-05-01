All apartments in Littleton
Littleton, CO
6721 S Greenwood St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

6721 S Greenwood St

6721 South Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6721 South Greenwood Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
Available 06/01/20 Newly Remodeled Littleton Ranch w/ 2-Car Garage - Property Id: 282792

* Newly remodeled ranch in ideal location!
* Stylish, bright open kitchen w/ SS appl, including double oven & microwave
* Stunningly renovated baths w/ designer tile
* Bonus room surrounded by windows ideal for office, playroom, formal dining, or home gym!
* Open living room w/ picture window & wood-burning fireplace
* Gleaming hardwood floors
* Double-pane windows & new A/C
* Newly fenced 0.2 acre lot w/ back patio: water & lawncare included
* Dining, entertainment, & shopping abound just 2 miles away at Historic Main Street in Old Town Littleton & The Streets at SouthGlenn
* Less than a mile from Littleton Historical Museum, Bemis Public Library, and several parks & playgrounds, including Gallup Park, Ketring Park, Ashbaugh Park, & Littles Creek Park
* Easy access to C-470, Santa Fe, Broadway, & Light Rail
* Relish the outdoors biking or walking on the nearby High Line Canal Trail & Lee Gulch Trail
* Served by acclaimed Littleton Public Schools & the prestigious Heritage High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282792
Property Id 282792

(RLNE5791291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

