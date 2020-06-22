5741 S Greenwood St

Amenities

Duplex near heart of downtown Littleton 2bed 1ba 2 car W/D A/C hdwds - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Really nice duplex close to downtown Littleton. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. 2 car garage that is detached included in rent. Redone hardwoods, newer vinyl in the kitchen, newer paint. Washer and dryer already in unit. Central Air. There is a basement that isn't attached to the unit but great for storage. Tenants are responsible to water and cut grass in the summer months. Please do not respond if not willing to keep the grass green. Outside smoking only. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No dogs. All cats on a case by case basis with an extra $100 deposit if approved by owner. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he can respond accurately.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4440741)