5712 South Nevada Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

5712 South Nevada Street

5712 S Nevada St · No Longer Available
Location

5712 S Nevada St, Littleton, CO 80120
Historic Downtown Littleton

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cd7f51069 ---- Available for leasing right now! This micro-studio is ready now and you cannot beat the location! This space could be rented for a small business or a potential resident who needs close access to the downtown Littleton light rail station and doesn\'t mind something little and cozy. Units have been modified to include a \"kitchen-ette\" with a small fridge, kitchen counter top space, cabinets and kitchen sink (no oven/stove). Air conditioning and heat in each unit and the entrance has private access for residents only. Shops and restaurants include: The Tavern Littleton Viewhouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop The Melting Pot Kate\'s Wine Bar McKinners Pizza Bar Ned Kelly\'s Irish Pub Kosha Yoga Outlaw Yoga Littleton PLUS A TON MORE! Walk out the door right onto Main Street! Check out the area below: http://downtownlittleton.com/home Utilities: $50/mo Deposit: One months Rent Cats welcome and dogs approved on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 South Nevada Street have any available units?
5712 South Nevada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 South Nevada Street have?
Some of 5712 South Nevada Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 South Nevada Street currently offering any rent specials?
5712 South Nevada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 South Nevada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 South Nevada Street is pet friendly.
Does 5712 South Nevada Street offer parking?
No, 5712 South Nevada Street does not offer parking.
Does 5712 South Nevada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 South Nevada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 South Nevada Street have a pool?
No, 5712 South Nevada Street does not have a pool.
Does 5712 South Nevada Street have accessible units?
No, 5712 South Nevada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 South Nevada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 South Nevada Street does not have units with dishwashers.

