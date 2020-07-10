5712 South Nevada Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cd7f51069 ---- Available for leasing right now! This micro-studio is ready now and you cannot beat the location! This space could be rented for a small business or a potential resident who needs close access to the downtown Littleton light rail station and doesn\'t mind something little and cozy. Units have been modified to include a \"kitchen-ette\" with a small fridge, kitchen counter top space, cabinets and kitchen sink (no oven/stove). Air conditioning and heat in each unit and the entrance has private access for residents only. Shops and restaurants include: The Tavern Littleton Viewhouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop The Melting Pot Kate\'s Wine Bar McKinners Pizza Bar Ned Kelly\'s Irish Pub Kosha Yoga Outlaw Yoga Littleton PLUS A TON MORE! Walk out the door right onto Main Street! Check out the area below: http://downtownlittleton.com/home Utilities: $50/mo Deposit: One months Rent Cats welcome and dogs approved on a case-by-case basis.