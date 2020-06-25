All apartments in Littleton
5407 S. Foresthill St
5407 S. Foresthill St

5407 South Foresthill Street · No Longer Available
Location

5407 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Gorgeous, Spacious, Walkable Half-Duplex - Newly renovated and beautifully refurbished, this half-duplex is a gorgeous home for a steal of a price. We've recently added brand new, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and gorgeous renovations top to bottom. Absolutely brimming with natural light, the home also offers a spacious, private back yard, as well as a functioning wood-burning fireplace. We'll also be re-landscaping the entire front lawn in just a few weeks. It's only a few minutes walk from Cornerstone Park, Colorado Journey Mini Golf, Englewood Canine Corral (Dog Park), and downtown Littleton. Don't waitthis one's going to go fast! Inquire today to set up a showing!

(RLNE4865183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 S. Foresthill St have any available units?
5407 S. Foresthill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 S. Foresthill St have?
Some of 5407 S. Foresthill St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
