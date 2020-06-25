5407 S. Foresthill St

Amenities

Gorgeous, Spacious, Walkable Half-Duplex - Newly renovated and beautifully refurbished, this half-duplex is a gorgeous home for a steal of a price. We've recently added brand new, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and gorgeous renovations top to bottom. Absolutely brimming with natural light, the home also offers a spacious, private back yard, as well as a functioning wood-burning fireplace. We'll also be re-landscaping the entire front lawn in just a few weeks. It's only a few minutes walk from Cornerstone Park, Colorado Journey Mini Golf, Englewood Canine Corral (Dog Park), and downtown Littleton. Don't waitthis one's going to go fast! Inquire today to set up a showing!



(RLNE4865183)