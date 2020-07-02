All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 5363 S Prescott.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
5363 S Prescott
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

5363 S Prescott

5363 South Prescott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5363 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Ranch Townhome near Littleton Downtown - Property Id: 255076

Spacious ranch townhome with 2100 sq. ft. near the heart of Downtown Littleton! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood floors, and updates throughout. The perfect amount of natural light comes through large beautiful windows in the home. Located ONLY 1 mile from the Littleton light rail station, steps away from a greenbelt, and a short distance away you can find Pirates Cove, Corner Stone Park, Arapahoe Community College, and downtown Littleton where you can find shopping, activities, and an array of dining options.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255076
Property Id 255076

(RLNE5682430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5363 S Prescott have any available units?
5363 S Prescott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5363 S Prescott have?
Some of 5363 S Prescott's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5363 S Prescott currently offering any rent specials?
5363 S Prescott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5363 S Prescott pet-friendly?
Yes, 5363 S Prescott is pet friendly.
Does 5363 S Prescott offer parking?
No, 5363 S Prescott does not offer parking.
Does 5363 S Prescott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5363 S Prescott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5363 S Prescott have a pool?
No, 5363 S Prescott does not have a pool.
Does 5363 S Prescott have accessible units?
No, 5363 S Prescott does not have accessible units.
Does 5363 S Prescott have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5363 S Prescott has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St
Littleton, CO 80120

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs