5363 S Prescott

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Ranch Townhome near Littleton Downtown - Property Id: 255076



Spacious ranch townhome with 2100 sq. ft. near the heart of Downtown Littleton! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood floors, and updates throughout. The perfect amount of natural light comes through large beautiful windows in the home. Located ONLY 1 mile from the Littleton light rail station, steps away from a greenbelt, and a short distance away you can find Pirates Cove, Corner Stone Park, Arapahoe Community College, and downtown Littleton where you can find shopping, activities, and an array of dining options.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255076

Property Id 255076



(RLNE5682430)