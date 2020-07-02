5363 S Prescott

Amenities
Large Ranch Townhome near Littleton Downtown - Property Id: 255076
Spacious ranch townhome with 2100 sq. ft. near the heart of Downtown Littleton! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood floors, and updates throughout. The perfect amount of natural light comes through large beautiful windows in the home. Located ONLY 1 mile from the Littleton light rail station, steps away from a greenbelt, and a short distance away you can find Pirates Cove, Corner Stone Park, Arapahoe Community College, and downtown Littleton where you can find shopping, activities, and an array of dining options.
