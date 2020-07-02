508 E Dry Creek Plaza

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - Newly built and beautifully designed 3-Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse within walking distance to Littleton Adventist Hospital and the Streets at Southglenn. Open floor plan perfect for modern living with spacious kitchen, dining area and large living room with fireplace, wooden floors and designer touches. Upstairs the master suite includes a five-piece bathroom with sunken tub, walk in closet and second storage closet. The second level also features two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry area with washer and dryer included. Two-car attached garage with extra storage space. This will not last long! Security deposit equal to one months rent, dogs considered with additional pet deposit, application fee $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease admin fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Video walk-through available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11wjf4gdYaaZCwf7c2ZKAvYb3flGGNnzL/view?usp=sharing Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/3511688057