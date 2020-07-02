All apartments in Littleton
508 E Dry Creek Plaza

508 East Dry Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Dry Creek Place, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - Newly built and beautifully designed 3-Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse within walking distance to Littleton Adventist Hospital and the Streets at Southglenn. Open floor plan perfect for modern living with spacious kitchen, dining area and large living room with fireplace, wooden floors and designer touches. Upstairs the master suite includes a five-piece bathroom with sunken tub, walk in closet and second storage closet. The second level also features two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry area with washer and dryer included. Two-car attached garage with extra storage space. This will not last long! Security deposit equal to one months rent, dogs considered with additional pet deposit, application fee $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease admin fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Video walk-through available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11wjf4gdYaaZCwf7c2ZKAvYb3flGGNnzL/view?usp=sharing Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/3511688057

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza have any available units?
508 E Dry Creek Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza have?
Some of 508 E Dry Creek Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E Dry Creek Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Dry Creek Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Dry Creek Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 E Dry Creek Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 508 E Dry Creek Plaza offers parking.
Does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E Dry Creek Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza have a pool?
No, 508 E Dry Creek Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza have accessible units?
No, 508 E Dry Creek Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E Dry Creek Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 E Dry Creek Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

