332 West Jamison Place Unit 56

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Wonderful Townhome in Southbridge Littleton - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1113511?source=marketing



This townhome features new carpet and paint. There is a fireplace and central air conditioning. This is a great area, near to the bike path on the Highline Canal. Easy access to shopping on Mineral, Littleton Hospital only two blocks away.

The unit has just been updated, cleaned, painted and features new carpeting throughout. There is a lower level 2 car garage. The main floor features a living room, dining room and kitchen. There is also a half bath on the main floor.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large master bath with a garden tub and walk in closet. There is a second bedroom with its own bath as well.

Dont miss this opportunity.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking -2 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Littleton 6



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



(RLNE5244864)