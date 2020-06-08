All apartments in Littleton
332 West Jamison Place Unit 56
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

332 West Jamison Place Unit 56

332 West Jamison Place · No Longer Available
Location

332 West Jamison Place, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Townhome in Southbridge Littleton - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1113511?source=marketing

This townhome features new carpet and paint. There is a fireplace and central air conditioning. This is a great area, near to the bike path on the Highline Canal. Easy access to shopping on Mineral, Littleton Hospital only two blocks away.
The unit has just been updated, cleaned, painted and features new carpeting throughout. There is a lower level 2 car garage. The main floor features a living room, dining room and kitchen. There is also a half bath on the main floor.
Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large master bath with a garden tub and walk in closet. There is a second bedroom with its own bath as well.
Dont miss this opportunity.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -2 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Littleton 6

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 have any available units?
332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 have?
Some of 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 currently offering any rent specials?
332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 is pet friendly.
Does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 offer parking?
Yes, 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 offers parking.
Does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 have a pool?
Yes, 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 has a pool.
Does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 have accessible units?
No, 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 does not have accessible units.
Does 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 West Jamison Place Unit 56 does not have units with dishwashers.

