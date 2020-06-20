2882 w long cir C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of Littleton. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet( cedar flooring), skylights, and jack and jill bathroom. Community features include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse access. Located minutes from the Light Rail (Santa Fe & Mineral), Littleton Adventist Hospital, easy access to parks and the High Line Canal Trail system, and a 10 minute drive to Downtown Historic Littleton. Up to two pets allowed- additional deposit required.

