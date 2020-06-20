All apartments in Littleton
2882 w long cir C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2882 w long cir C

2882 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2882 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 284214

Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of Littleton. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet( cedar flooring), skylights, and jack and jill bathroom. Community features include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse access. Located minutes from the Light Rail (Santa Fe & Mineral), Littleton Adventist Hospital, easy access to parks and the High Line Canal Trail system, and a 10 minute drive to Downtown Historic Littleton. Up to two pets allowed- additional deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284214
Property Id 284214

(RLNE5794300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

