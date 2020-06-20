2882 w long cir C

Amenities
Updated Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 284214
Beautiful recently updated Townhouse with two bedrooms, attached two car garage, gas fireplace, updated appliances, washer and dryer, and private patio located in the SouthPark neighborhood of Littleton. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet( cedar flooring), skylights, and jack and jill bathroom. Community features include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse access. Located minutes from the Light Rail (Santa Fe & Mineral), Littleton Adventist Hospital, easy access to parks and the High Line Canal Trail system, and a 10 minute drive to Downtown Historic Littleton. Up to two pets allowed- additional deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284214
