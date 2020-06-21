All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 2878 West Long Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2878 West Long Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 PM

2878 West Long Circle

2878 West Long Circle ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
South Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2878 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt C · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in South Park will welcome you with 1,032 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highline Canal. Also nearby are Aspen Grove, Alamo Draft House, Breckenridge Brewery, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Wilder Elementary School, Goddard Middle School, and Heritage High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2878 West Long Circle have any available units?
2878 West Long Circle has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2878 West Long Circle have?
Some of 2878 West Long Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2878 West Long Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2878 West Long Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2878 West Long Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2878 West Long Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2878 West Long Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2878 West Long Circle does offer parking.
Does 2878 West Long Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2878 West Long Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2878 West Long Circle have a pool?
No, 2878 West Long Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2878 West Long Circle have accessible units?
No, 2878 West Long Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2878 West Long Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2878 West Long Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2878 West Long Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr
Littleton, CO 80128
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity