2878 West Long Circle ·

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in South Park will welcome you with 1,032 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highline Canal. Also nearby are Aspen Grove, Alamo Draft House, Breckenridge Brewery, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Wilder Elementary School, Goddard Middle School, and Heritage High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



