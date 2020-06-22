All apartments in Littleton
Littleton, CO
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive

2800 West Centennial Drive ·
Location

2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a washer and dryer in unit, and access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from one of the 2 patios. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Berry Park. Also nearby are Starbucks, King Soopers, Viewhouse Littleton, Centennial Shopping Center and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary School, Goddard Middle School, and Littelton High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, recycling, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 West Centennial Drive have any available units?
2800 West Centennial Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 West Centennial Drive have?
Some of 2800 West Centennial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 West Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2800 West Centennial Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 West Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2800 West Centennial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2800 West Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2800 West Centennial Drive does offer parking.
Does 2800 West Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 West Centennial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 West Centennial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2800 West Centennial Drive has a pool.
Does 2800 West Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 2800 West Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 West Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 West Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
