in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

2787 W Greens Dr Available 05/16/20 Beautiful 3-story Home in fantastic location! Available Soon - Absolutely Wonderful Home!! This is in a gated golf course community! Very quiet and serene in this development.



This is a beautiful home an with attached 2 car garage! It is an attached single-family home with many HOA benefits (like mowing and snow removal included.!!

There is custom paint, large loft/study, large master bedroom with 5-pc bath & TWO walk-in closets. Powder room, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, washer/dryer included, french doors lead out to deck on main floor.



AMAZING Club house that also offers different types of classes !

(Fees MAY apply). Of course there is a pool and weight room!



Pets Negotiable.



Minutes from Light Rail, Aspen Grove and more!



Neighborhood Description:

Beautiful community in central Littleton. Known as Riverwalk, this community is adjacent to Downtown Littleton, minutes to Light Rail and Downtown Denver, and is surrounded by the Littleton Golf Course and the South Platte River Trail System



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



No Pets Allowed



