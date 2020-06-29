257 E Powers Ave Unit 5

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath Littleton Condo. 2nd Floor unit w/ AC unit and 1 off street parking space, available right now!



Great location just steps from Littleton High School, shopping, restaurants, parks & trails. Owner pays Water, Trash, Heat (gas), and Sewer. Tenant is responsible for Electricity and optional services like phone, cable, internet. 1 off street parking space. No pets please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.