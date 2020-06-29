All apartments in Littleton
257 E Powers Ave Unit 5
257 E Powers Ave Unit 5

257 East Powers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

257 East Powers Avenue, Littleton, CO 80121

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Freshly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath Littleton Condo. 2nd Floor unit w/ AC unit and 1 off street parking space, available right now!

Great location just steps from Littleton High School, shopping, restaurants, parks & trails. Owner pays Water, Trash, Heat (gas), and Sewer. Tenant is responsible for Electricity and optional services like phone, cable, internet. 1 off street parking space. No pets please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

