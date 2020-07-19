1632 W. Canal Circle #935

Amenities

Pinnacle At Highline - One Bedroom Condominium, One Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this Spacious One Bedroom Condominium in the Pinnacle at Highline community. This 1-Bedroom Condominium features over 700 Square Feet of living space with Vaulted Ceilings, a cozy Gas Fireplace, and a One Car Detached Garage. Located on the 3rd floor, this condo features Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Walk-In Closet in the Bedroom and full bath, Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, full-size clothes washer and dryer and access to the community pool. Floor coverings are newer strip vinyl throughout with newer carpet in the bedroom. Large balcony with attached storage closet. Very convenient location with easy access to C470. Unit and carpet will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Sorry No Pets.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



640 or better credit score

Good Landlord Reference

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

No Pets



(RLNE4589516)