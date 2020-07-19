All apartments in Littleton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1632 W. Canal Circle #935

1632 West Canal Circle
Location

1632 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Pinnacle At Highline - One Bedroom Condominium, One Car Garage - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this Spacious One Bedroom Condominium in the Pinnacle at Highline community. This 1-Bedroom Condominium features over 700 Square Feet of living space with Vaulted Ceilings, a cozy Gas Fireplace, and a One Car Detached Garage. Located on the 3rd floor, this condo features Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Walk-In Closet in the Bedroom and full bath, Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, full-size clothes washer and dryer and access to the community pool. Floor coverings are newer strip vinyl throughout with newer carpet in the bedroom. Large balcony with attached storage closet. Very convenient location with easy access to C470. Unit and carpet will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Sorry No Pets.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

640 or better credit score
Good Landlord Reference
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
No Pets

This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate company.

(RLNE4589516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 have any available units?
1632 W. Canal Circle #935 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 have?
Some of 1632 W. Canal Circle #935's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 currently offering any rent specials?
1632 W. Canal Circle #935 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 pet-friendly?
No, 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 offer parking?
Yes, 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 offers parking.
Does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 have a pool?
Yes, 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 has a pool.
Does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 have accessible units?
No, 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 W. Canal Circle #935 does not have units with dishwashers.
