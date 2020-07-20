9960 West 21st Avenue

Amenities
The main level offers two large bedrooms along with a full bath. Large living room that flows into the kitchen. Recently remodeled, this home features new carpet in the living room and both bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with new counters and appliances. There is a large backyard and a covered patio. The one car garage also offers additional storage.
This home is walking distance to Crown Hill Open Space Park, Shopping located nearby at Applewood Shopping Center and the Colorado Mills is also nearby. This home provides easy access to Kipling, I-70 and the Light Rail to Downtown Denver.
Pets - With Owner Approval
Cooling Type -
Utilities included -Water & Sewer
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage
School District -Jefferson County R-1
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as March 30th or up to to15 business days later!
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 3/30/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.