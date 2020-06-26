9955 W. 17th Ave.

Amenities

Come home to this large Mid-Century Modern Ranch style house within walking distance to Crown Hill Open Space Park - This spacious home has 3 oversized bedrooms & a Mid-Century Modern Style! With a full size washer and dryer, a 2 car garage, and a large living room for entertaining or relaxing. The covered porch and shade trees surrounding the exterior and backyard keep you cool all Summer long. With the privacy, class, and space.......this house won't last long.



This home is immaculate with floor to ceiling windows surrounding you, a formal dining room, gleaming hardwood floors, and an open floor plan for that swank comfortability, a laundry room w/ full size washer & Dryer, and a large fenced in backyard. The backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining, gardening,or just to enjoy. There's extra parking for that Boat or RV!



This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, a covered patio with views, and plenty of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.



Within close proximity Crown Hill Park & Open space, Morse Park & Pool, and everything great west Denver has to offer.



Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



or Text or call 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



Floors: 1



Area Information

Located Near: Shopping, Schools, Parks, Crown Hill Open Space

Schools: Lakewood Cristian Academy, Lakewood HS, Eiber Elem



Parking

Spaces: 2

Garage Spaces: 2



