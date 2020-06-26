All apartments in Lakewood
9955 W. 17th Ave.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

9955 W. 17th Ave.

9955 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9955 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come home to this large Mid-Century Modern Ranch style house within walking distance to Crown Hill Open Space Park - This spacious home has 3 oversized bedrooms & a Mid-Century Modern Style! With a full size washer and dryer, a 2 car garage, and a large living room for entertaining or relaxing. The covered porch and shade trees surrounding the exterior and backyard keep you cool all Summer long. With the privacy, class, and space.......this house won't last long.

This home is immaculate with floor to ceiling windows surrounding you, a formal dining room, gleaming hardwood floors, and an open floor plan for that swank comfortability, a laundry room w/ full size washer & Dryer, and a large fenced in backyard. The backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining, gardening,or just to enjoy. There's extra parking for that Boat or RV!

This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, a covered patio with views, and plenty of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.

Within close proximity Crown Hill Park & Open space, Morse Park & Pool, and everything great west Denver has to offer.

Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

or Text or call 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

Floors: 1

Area Information
Located Near: Shopping, Schools, Parks, Crown Hill Open Space
Schools: Lakewood Cristian Academy, Lakewood HS, Eiber Elem

Parking
Spaces: 2
Garage Spaces: 2

(RLNE4944438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have any available units?
9955 W. 17th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have?
Some of 9955 W. 17th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9955 W. 17th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9955 W. 17th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 W. 17th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9955 W. 17th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9955 W. 17th Ave. offers parking.
Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9955 W. 17th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9955 W. 17th Ave. has a pool.
Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9955 W. 17th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9955 W. 17th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9955 W. 17th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9955 W. 17th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
