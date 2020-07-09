All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9900 W. 23rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9900 W. 23rd Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9900 W. 23rd Ave

9900 West 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9900 West 23rd Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 2 bedroom half duplex available right away. Nice open kitchen and living space, nice sized bedrooms, 3rd bonus room and large storage shed in back yard for storage. Huge fenced backyard. Off Street Parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Owner pays water, tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. No Smoking. 1 dog allowed with pet fee/rent, no cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Large Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave have any available units?
9900 W. 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 9900 W. 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9900 W. 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 W. 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9900 W. 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9900 W. 23rd Ave offers parking.
Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 W. 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 9900 W. 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9900 W. 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 W. 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9900 W. 23rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9900 W. 23rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College