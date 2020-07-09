9900 W. 23rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 2 bedroom half duplex available right away. Nice open kitchen and living space, nice sized bedrooms, 3rd bonus room and large storage shed in back yard for storage. Huge fenced backyard. Off Street Parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups.



Owner pays water, tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. No Smoking. 1 dog allowed with pet fee/rent, no cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



